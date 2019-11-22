Man arrested for OWI, running from deputies after 105 mph chase

A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a 105 mph chase through Rock County Thursday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, just before 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to E LJ Townline Road for a report of an intoxicated man who was knocking on a door and asking the people inside where he lived. The homeowner spoke with the man before he got into his truck, drove through their yard and got back on the road.

A deputy was able to later find the truck driven by 33-year-old Philip Luebke III of Fort Atkinson. Luebke was reportedly unconscious and would not respond. Then, after several minutes, the deputy said Luebke woke up and took off in the truck.

Deputies started to chase down Luebke in a chase that got up to 105 mph. Law enforcement said during the chase, Luebke stopped and backed up toward squad cars, changed his direction erratically, and at one point drove into a ditch and hit a fire number address sign.

The chase last around five minutes before Luebke stopped in the middle of the road and got out of the truck. Deputies said the 33-year-old became combative when they tried to arrest him, so they used an electronic control device to get him into custody.

Luebke was taken to the Rock County Jail, where he was charged with his first OWI offense, felony fleeing an officer and resisting arrest. He's set to appear in court Friday.