Man arrested for allegedly torturing, killing dog in Indiana

A man in South Bend, Indiana is behind bars for allegedly killing a dog.

Jeremy Lindsey, 18 years old, was arrested for allegedly torturing and mutilating a dog in a home in the city, according to South Bend police.

Witnesses told our sister station WNDU that they have noticed strange activity in their neighborhood recently, but were still shocked to learn someone had killed a dog.

"They crazy as hell for somebody to do that. They need to be ashamed of themselves. I didn't know nothing about it on the block. It's too much stuff going on in South Bend," Charlotte Logan said.

Lindsey is being held without bail.

