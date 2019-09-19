Man arrested for attempted robbery with knife in downtown Madison

Madison police arrested a man for allegedly trying to rob an acquaintance with a knife in downtown Madison.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

The 64-year-old victim told police that 34-year-old Tyrone Martin, who he knows from the streets, pointed a knife at him while ordering the victim to empty his pockets.

The victim, who is homeless, told the suspect his pockets were already empty. The suspect then left, and the victim went to a nearby hotel to report the crime.

According to police, officers found Martin walking in the area. They arrested him for attempted armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, and bail jumping.