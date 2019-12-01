Man arrested for battery after pursuit in Madison

Police arrested a man for battery after a brief pursuit in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

Madison Police Department officers arrived at the 4700 block of Jenewin Road after receiving information that 37-year-old Qwashi R. Morgan was in the area at 4:01 p.m., according to the department.

When police arrived, Morgan sprinted away from a building and across an adjacent park. Officers were able to catch up to him after he lost his footing in the park area.

Morgan was booked into jail for outstanding warrants, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He also faces charges of battery and resisting arrest from the Fitchburg Police Department.