Man arrested for breaking into DeForest home while wearing bathrobe

Police arrested a man for engaging in “lewd and lascivious” behavior in a bathrobe while breaking into a DeForest home.

DeForest police say it happened around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Valeria Drive on Aug. 31.

Officers found items at the home that may have belonged to the suspect.

Later that night, officers were called back to the residence for a possible burglary. A witness told them that residents awoke to a flashlight in their hallway and the sound of their front door closing.

Officers eventually identified a person of interest, a 17-year-old DeForest resident. He confessed to the crime and has been booked at the Dane County Jail.

