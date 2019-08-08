Man arrested for dealing heroin from Fitchburg apartment

A Fitchburg man is behind bars after the Dane County Narcotics Task Force raided his apartment and found drugs Aug. 6.

Madison police say the 53-year-old was arrested as the unit served a warrant on his Leopold Way apartment around 8:18 a.m.

Police say they found drugs, digital scales, cell phones and a .380 handgun.

Fitchburg Police and the Tactical Response Team from the Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted with serving the warrant.

Kevin L. Offett was arrested for delivery of heroin - four counts, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

