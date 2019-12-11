Madison man arrested for domestic battery

Police responded to a call at 6:26 p.m. yesterday for two people arguing about keys. When police arrived they received another call that the two people, a man and a woman, were in a physical altercation with the man hitting the woman outside an apartment.

The first officer on scene found the woman outside injured and holding a knife. She complied with officers, dropped the knife and was detained. Officers said her injuries were consistent with a domestic disturbance and battery involving hands, feet, fists and a knife.

Officers then located an intoxicated man, Leroy R. Savannah, inside the apartment and saw he had a stab wound in the shoulder area. He was also detained.

The evidence indicated that Savannah violently assaulted the woman after the two began to argue over keys. While on top of the woman, she accessed a knife, stabbed him, and then fled from the apartment going outside where the officer found her.

Savannah was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his stab wound, was medically discharged then arrested and transported to the Dane County Jail.