Man arrested for drunk driving, cocaine possession

Madison police arrested a drunk driver over the weekend, who officials said was in possession of 52 grams of cocaine and thousands of dollars of cash.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were on routine patrol just after 12 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a car stopped, partially over a curb, near the intersection of North Westfield Road and Old Sauk Road.

When police pulled over, the suspect got out of the car, and was staggering. Officers said the driver was drunk and in possession of more than 52 grams of cocaine, and over $6,400 in cash. He was also in possession of a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 37-year-old Edward Smith for drunken driving, operating after suspension, a probation violation, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.