Man arrested for drunk driving, threatening law enforcement

A Madison man who had been arrested Monday morning for dunk driving, repeatedly spit in the back of a Madison Police Department squad car, while telling the arresting officer he was contaminating surfaces.

A witness told police the man was driving erratically in the pedestrian area of Library Mall at the lower end of State Street on Monday. That is where he was contacted by officers at 7:30 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The man mentioned the COVID-19 virus can be present for several hours, "so we would all be dead in 72 hours," according to the Madison Police Department.

James A. Bailey, 73 of Madison, was not showing signs of actually having COVID-19, but the officer needed to have the MPD's COVID-19 Task Force thoroughly clean the back of her squad due to all of the saliva.

Bailey was tentatively charged with discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker, threatening a law enforcement officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.