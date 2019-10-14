Man arrested for exposing himself to woman in laundromat

Madison police said they arrested a suspect in connection with a September incident, in which a man exposed himself to a woman at a laundromat.

Police said 73-year-old Britton D. McKenzie of Fort Atkinson was arrested Sunday night for lewd, lascivious behavior - exposure.

On September 4, police responded to Carol's Milwaukee Street Laundry after the victim said the suspect, who she described as being elderly and well dressed, exposed himself to her. She said the man was making small talk before the exposure.

The description she provided was similar to one given by a victim who had a similar experience with a man at a McFarland laundry business earlier that week.

