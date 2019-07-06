Man arrested for felony OWI 10th offense

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Mark Gilman was arrested after driving his motorcycle onto someone's lawn.

Deputies say they responded to 325 Powers Ave in the Township of Blooming Grove around 9:37 P.M. Friday.

Gilman spun out and had to be taken to a local hospital. Police drew his blood after obtaining a warrant, and found he was intoxicated.

The 58-year-old was then booked into the Dane County Jail. Gilman faces multiple charges including parole violation and resisting.