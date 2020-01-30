Man accused of lying about UW-Madison campus robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A Madison man is in hot water after he reportedly lied to police and said he was mugged on the UW-Madison campus.

UW-Madison police responded to the reported strong-armed robbery Wednesday evening at the bus stop near the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

They said Darren DeLaOssa told them a man approached him, hit him, and took off with his wallet and cell phone. Police then issued a crime warning message to the campus community.

UWPD spokesman Marc Lovicott said their investigation found the robbery did not occur, and the 57-year-old falsely reported the incident.

DeLaOssa was arrested Thursday for obstruction.He is not affiliated with UW-Madison.

 