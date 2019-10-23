Man arrested for making ‘terrorist threats’ on social media

Milwaukee police said Tuesday night, Oct. 22 they were made aware of a shooting threat said to occur at Riverside University High School on Locust Street near Oakland Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by Milwaukee police at his residence for making terrorist threats to Riverside High School on social media.

Officials say classes will go on as planned Wednesday, Oct. 23 -- with Milwaukee police on campus throughout the day.