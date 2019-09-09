Man arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

Madison police said they arrested a 19-year-old man who they believe pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident.

Police said the incident happened on Maple Grove Drive when a Monroe woman was driving home from work on Friday, just after 4 p.m. The woman pulled over after she said a passenger in another car pointed a gun at her.

She told police the suspect's body was "half way out of the car, propped up on the passenger window frame as he shouted at her." The suspect allegedly told the victim to "back the (expletive) off."

When the victim described the suspect to police, officers remembered that description from a prior gun incident in July.

Officers located and arrested Isabel Hall. He was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, resisting/obstruction and felony bail jumping. He was also cited for underage drinking.

The suspect told police he engaged in road rage banter with the victim, saying she had been tailgating, but he denied pointing a gun at her. The victim denied tailgating.