Man arrested for seventh alcohol related offense

The Rock County Sheriff's Department says they arrested a man in the Town of Beloit for a seventh alcohol related offense.

Officers say they pulled a car over Saturday night on South Riverside Dr. for a registration violation. As the driver was getting out of the car to be shown that the license plate was displayed wrong, the deputy smelled alcohol.

An OWI investigation was performed and the driver, 59-year-old Edward Lund was found to have six prior OWI convictions. Lund also has a .02 blood alcohol restriction.

Lund was then arrested for seventh offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, which is a felony in Wisconsin. As of now Lund is being held in the Rock County Jail.