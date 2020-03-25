Man arrested for sexual assault at Madison hotel

Madison police arrested a man after a woman reported a sexual assault at a Madison hotel.

Officers responded to the hotel on East Washington Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a woman yelling about the attack.

According to police, the victim said another guest pulled her into his room and began touching her, while making threats to harm her if she did not cooperate. The woman said she was able to fight the man off, break free, and return to her room.

Police said the victim is acquainted with the suspect, but only knew him by his street name.

Officers contacted 59-year old Phillip A. Jordan and arrested him for fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. He denied any wrongdoing.