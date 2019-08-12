Man arrested for slashing $1,400 worth of tires in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is behind bars for slashing 13 tires at a property, worth about $1,400, police say.
Janesville police say officers were dispatched to 1008 Bouchard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A neighbor says he saw the suspect damaging the tires at the properly, possibly with a knife.
With the help of a drone, officers eventually tracked the man down in the dark.
53-year-old Jerry Van Cannon was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Bail Jumping.