Man arrested for slashing $1,400 worth of tires in Janesville

A Janesville man is behind bars for slashing 13 tires at a property, worth about $1,400, police say.

Janesville police say officers were dispatched to 1008 Bouchard Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A neighbor says he saw the suspect damaging the tires at the properly, possibly with a knife.

With the help of a drone, officers eventually tracked the man down in the dark.

53-year-old Jerry Van Cannon was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property and Bail Jumping.

