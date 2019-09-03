Man arrested for stealing at Bed Bath & Beyond while on 'vacation' in Madison

A Michigan man is behind bars for felony retail theft at a Bed Bath & Beyond store on Madison’s east side Tuesday.

Madison police say Jamar C. Lewis, 20 of Flint, Michigan, is one of three suspects wanted for using a ‘global cash card’ to purchase more than $3,000 worth of goods at the store.

Police say it happened around 6:26 p.m. Monday at the Bed Bath & Beyond on Lien Road, just outside of East Towne Mall.

Police say the suspects told a clerk that she to push the cash button on the register so that the card would work.

While a police officer was reviewing the crime at the store, one of the suspects entered and tried to return more than $700 worth of stolen goods. That man, Lewis of Michigan, was arrested.

Police say Lewis refused to identify the other suspects, but said they had come to Madison for a vacation.

