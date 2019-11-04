Man arrested for stealing packages for drug money

Madison police used surveillance images to arrest a man for stealing packages out of an apartment complex's mailroom for drug money.

Police said 49-year-old Alexander Coats was arrested Sunday morning for taking the packages from the apartment building on Fair Oaks Avenue. Several tenants reported packages missing, and police used the surveillance images to identify the suspect.

Officers tracked Coats to a Britta Drive apartment. Stolen packages were located inside the Britta Drive apartment, as well as in the car Coats had been driving.

Coats confessed to the burglary, telling police he sells stolen merchandise for drug money. He admitted he followed a tenant into the apartment building.