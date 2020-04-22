Man arrested in connection to stabbing incident

Authorities say they arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that left three people hurt in the City of Stoughton.

Stoughton Police say they were called to the 800 block of Lincoln Ave. on Apr. 20 just before 4:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Officers say when they arrived they found three men injured. It was found that the three men knew each other.

Two of the three men were taken to the hospital for non-life injuries.

Police then arrested Willliam Skinner IV for his involvement in the situation. He faces several charges including two count 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.