Man arrested in connection to two bank robberies in Madison, Fitchburg

A man wanted in connection to two bank robberies has been arrested in Madison on Dec. 18 on an unrelated charge, according to police.

Rondino S. Fleming Jr., 27, is accused of robbing the Associated Bank at 3002 Fish Hatchery Rd in Fitchburg, and the Dane County Credit Union at 709 Struck St. in Madison.

The investigation has reached a level where there is probable cause to arrest Fleming for robbery of a financial institution, Madison police say.

Fleming as also wanted after walking away from a Town of Madison work-release facility in November.