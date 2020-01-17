Man arrested in death of 78-year-old man in Wisconsin

Authorities have arrested a man in the beating death of a 78-year-old man in western Wisconsin.

Dunn County sheriff's authorities arrested the 51-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Edward Styer of rural Colfax.

Investigators say the suspect used a blunt object to kill Styer early on Wednesday and remained in the home until later that day. Authorities say the suspect then drove to Eau Claire and told a friend that something had happened in the house.

Deputies went to the home Wednesday night for a welfare check and found Styer's body.