Man arrested in fatal shooting in Bayfield Co.

Authorities in northern Wisconsin have arrested a 62-year-old man in a fatal shooting of another man.

Bayfield County sheriff's officials say the 64-year-old victim was shot and killed in the Township of Bayfield around 10 p.m. Friday.

The suspect was taken into custody following the shooting. WDIO-TV reports both the suspect and the victim are from the Bayfield area.

The shooting is under investigation.

Authorities say more information will be released once the victim's family is notified and investigators conclude critical interviews.