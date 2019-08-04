Man arrested trying to enter vehicles at Farm and Fleet Parking lot

Madison Police took a man to jail for criminal damage to property after trying to enter vehicles in a store parking lot.

MPD was called to the parking lot at Farm and Fleet on South Stoughton Road after a 30-year-old man was attempting to enter cars.

The suspect told police he was looking for his girlfriend, who was in a car in the parking lot.

Both the suspect and his girlfriend admitted to officers that they were on methadone. Officers also noticed possible drug materials in their car, and a K-9 unit revealed drug materials consistent with heroin use.

The Madison Fire Department EMS cleared the woman, and she was released with a Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative (MARI) referral.

The male suspect was taken to jail on a warrant, and for damaging property.

