Man arrested trying to enter vehicles at Farm and Fleet Parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Madison Police took a man to jail for criminal damage to property after trying to enter vehicles in a store parking lot.
MPD was called to the parking lot at Farm and Fleet on South Stoughton Road after a 30-year-old man was attempting to enter cars.
The suspect told police he was looking for his girlfriend, who was in a car in the parking lot.
Both the suspect and his girlfriend admitted to officers that they were on methadone. Officers also noticed possible drug materials in their car, and a K-9 unit revealed drug materials consistent with heroin use.
The Madison Fire Department EMS cleared the woman, and she was released with a Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative (MARI) referral.
The male suspect was taken to jail on a warrant, and for damaging property.