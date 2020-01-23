Man asleep in car arrested for concealed weapon, Madison police say

Madison police officers initially believed a man had overdosed on the city’s West Side, but instead was asleep in his car with a handgun, said police.

Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers were sent to the 3000 block of Cimarron Trail after a caller said there was a car that was running with a person inside for hours in the area. The caller noted the driver appeared to be asleep or unconscious.

DeSpain said officers opened the door believing he may have overdosed and turned off the car. Instead, Kenneth C. Meyer was asleep in side. The 21-year-old had a handgun in the vehicle, says DeSpain.

Meyer was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, and on a probation hold.

DeSpain said he was previously arrested in 2018 for firing a gun out of the window of a moving car.