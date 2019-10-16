Man beaten, robbed by teens outside Burlington Coat Factory

Police are looking for two teens who beat and robbed a man outside Burlington Coat Factory Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man drove to the store on Odana Road with his 14-year-old daughter. While she stayed in the car, he walked toward the entrance, but before he got inside, two teens that were hiding jumped out in front of him.

The man said the two boys looked between 13 and 17 years old, and one of them pulled out a gun. The man was elbow-checked, and in the fight, his glasses were broken and his jacket was ripped. The teens took all the money from his pockets before running away in the direction of Joann Fabrics.

The pair has not been taken into custody. They are described as two African-American males, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, both with slender builds. The two were wearing ski masks during the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this armed robbery or witnessed it, please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.