Man beats victim with cane on Sate Street, threatens to kill him

Madison police said a 28-year-old man was arrested for beating another man with a cane on State Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested William Valente just before 2 p.m. for substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

According to officials, the 48-year-old victim needed ten stitches to close a head wound after Valente hit him with a cane. The victim, an acquaintance of Velente, said he was doing all he could to avoid conflict, but the "extremely agitated" suspect seemed to want violence.

As officer arrested Valente, he made a number of loud threats, including some indicating he planned to kill the victim when he got back on the streets.