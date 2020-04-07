Man bites MPD officer after battering store clerk

A suspect, who had just battered a downtown store clerk, fought with police on Tuesday morning in Madison.

A man battered a 7-Eleven store clerk at 673 State St. at 7:56 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

It is unknown why the suspect battered the woman.

The suspect then ran from the store, and was found hiding in an alleyway. He ran again before being chased down by MPD.

The man was biting down hard on the armpit of one Madison Police Department officer. He did not let go until a second officer used a taser.

Kevin E. Clark, 30 of Madison, had numerous contacts with police recently, according to MPD. On Tuesday, he was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting, disorderly conduct and battery to the store clerk.