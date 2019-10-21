Man breaks into Madison construction site, hits head while fleeing police

A Madison man is behind bars after breaking into a construction site and running from police.

An employee with a private security firm spotted the 32-year-old man inside a fenced-off construction site in the 1000 block of Fish Hatchery Road last Sunday morning.

Police officers were called to the scene and surrounded the man in the site. The suspect took off running, but was eventually taken down and arrested in the backyard of a home on Brooks Street.

During his escape, the man had acquired an injury to the head after colliding with a fence. Police say he was later taken to a hospital for medical care – before being booked in jail.

Kenny D. Daluz is facing tentative charges of criminal trespass onto a construction site, resisting/obstructing and a probation hold.

