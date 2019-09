Madison police responded to another incident in which a man broke into a home through a window Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman awoke to find an intruder in her home, on Bashford Avenue.

Police say she screamed and that the man ran out of the home. She described him as being white, 6' tall, 170 pounds, bald, 45 to 50 years old, wearing a tan long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Nothing appeared to have been taken from the home.