Man brings artillery shell to Rock Co. Sheriff's Office, after finding it in mom's attic

The parking lot of the Rock County Sheriff's Office was evacuated Friday after a man brought an artillery shell there, looking to dispose of it.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was cleaning his mother's attic in Janesville when he found the shell. Unfamiliar with where to dispose of explosives, the man incorrectly brought it to the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies found out, they cordoned off the parking lot.

The Rockford Police Department Bomb Squad was called in and properly disposed of the shell.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office asks citizens who find explosives to leave the devices alone and call 911 as soon as possible.