Man builds massive beer bottle cap, Wisconsin sports-themed mural

A Chippewa Falls man has combined his love for beer and Wisconsin sports into a massive, sports logo-themed mural made entirely of bottle caps.

“There is about 3,131 caps on there, give or take a few,” said Paul Jerrett, the man behind the artwork.

Jerrett is a Fennimore native who says he began collection the beer bottle caps 14 years ago. His family and friends helped him with his collection.

“I enjoy beer, I like drinking different beers so I’ve been collecting the caps over the years,” said Jerrett. “She (my wife) thinks it’s neat. She helped too, along with our friends and family. Everyone did some pitching in with the drinking and the collecting of caps,”

In May of 2017, Jarrett began putting together the mural. The piece is in the shape of the state of Wisconsin and stands more than seven feet tall and more than six feet wide.

“I wanted to make it big enough so people could recognize what it was and then I went really big and that’s why it took so long,” said Jerrett.

The mural features logos from the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers.

“I love going to the games. Just the Wisconsin fans themselves are very passionate. It’s what I love about Wisconsin and sports itself,”

Jerrett says he has no plans on selling it, although he’s had a few people reach out and ask how much he would consider selling it for.

“I had a few asking how much I would sell it for, but right now, I don’t know if my liver would be very happy if I sold it so soon,” he said with a laugh.

