Man accused of stealing condoms, chicken wings from Eau Claire Walmart

A man is charged in Eau Claire County after being accused of stealing condoms and chicken wings from the Eau Claire Walmart.

Court documents show Andrew Jackson, 38, has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft – intentionally take (<$500).

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 20, a loss prevention worker at Walmart saw Jackson grab several boxes of Trojan condoms and empty them into a fast food bag and then continue to walk to the deli area. The worker said when in the deli area, Jackson took a container of chicken wings and began to eat them as he walked out the store.

The complaint says Jackson denied the thefts and left the store, eating the chicken wings and throwing the bones on the ground.

Eau Claire law enforcement arrested Jackson and they found 14 condoms and two containers of Marketplace sauce that came with the chicken.

Jackson has an active warrant in Kansas according to Eau Claire County court records.

