Man charged for hiding corpse of missing Dane County woman

Authorities have charged a man for hiding the corpse of missing Annastasia N. Evans in rural Adams County on Thursday.

Robert J. Olson was charged with Hiding a Corpse, Providing False Information on a Missing Person and Obstructing an Officer.

As NBC15 reported, a hunter found the corpse in a wooded area on Nov. 23. The Medical Examiner later confirmed that the body belonged to Evans, who had been missing from Dane County since last May.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI are assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

