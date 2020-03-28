Man charged in 2008 killing was set to be freed from prison

MADSION, Wis. (AP) -- A 53-year-old man charged last week in the 2008 killing of a University of Wisconsin-Madison student was set to be released from prison on a drunken driving sentence.

David Kahl is accused of killing 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman, who was found strangled and stabbed in her downtown apartment after she returned home from class.

Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and by use of a dangerous weapon. A judge has signed an order for Kahl's release, but officials say once that happens he would be taken into custody on the homicide warrant and returned to Madison.

 