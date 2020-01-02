Man charged in Madison cold case homicide will head to trial

A judge determined there was enough evidence for a man accused of killing a 40-year-old Madison woman in 1994 to head to trial.

Willie Coleman appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday for preliminary and arraignment hearings.

Lula Cunnigan was found dead in the 1600 block of Freeport Rd. early in the morning on Nov. 4, 1994, according to Madison police. Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said Willie Coleman was arrested in Indiana for the crime Nov. 20, 2019.

Coleman is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

In court Thursday, his attorneys asked for the case to be dismissed and that motion was denied. His attorneys also opposed Coleman being bound over for trial, but Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found probable cause for Coleman to be held for trial in Branch 5. Judge Nicholas McNamara presides over those court cases.

During his arraignment, Coleman stood mute and the court entered a not guilty plea.

