Man charged in Madison's first 2019 homicide pleads not guilty

The man charged in Madison’s first homicide in 2019 plead not guilty to charges in Dane County Court Thursday.

Lew Jefferson is charged with first degree intentional homicide for stabbing Amanda Woods to death during a dispute over drugs.

In court Thursday, Jefferson stood mute, and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He's being held in the Dane County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

A criminal complaint says Woods refused to give Jefferson his share of drugs after they pooled their money to buy cocaine.

