Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin, woman.

Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol Sunday while driving west on I-80, about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island.

Authorities say Black lost control of his truck and it crossed into the eastbound lanes, where a small sport utility vehicle went under the tank trailer he was hauling.

The crash killed 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier and injured her husband, William Niedermeier. Court records don't list an attorney for Black.