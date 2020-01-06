Man charged in hostage situation at Rockford credit union appears in court

The man charged with a hostage situation at a credit union in Rockford, Ill. will return to court Jan. 29 following Monday’s initial appearance.

Nicholas August, 38, is being held on a $2 million bond in connection to last Friday’s standoff at Heritage Credit Union.

Prosecutors say August entered the credit union with a pellet gun drawn, told everyone to leave except one woman, held her hostage for nearly seven hours, until finally walking out with the hostage to law enforcement.

August allegedly sexually assaulted the 39-year-old woman during the hostage situation. Police say he did not know the victim, a bank employee, before the incident.

August faces multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault, armed robbery and unlawful restraint.

August has outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated domestic battery and a probation violation in neighboring Boone County, police said.

He will be back in Winnabago County Court in Rockford on Jan. 29 for anothercourt appearance.

