Rojae A. Crosse, a 21-year-old Madison man, was charged Wednesday afternoon with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on April 29.

If convicted, Crosse faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Madison and Sun Prairie Police Departments and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.