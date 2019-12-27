Man charged with hate crime for Wisconsin Dells assault

A visitor to a Wisconsin Dells resort has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly admitting that he assaulted a man based on his race in a bar at the resort, police say.

The Baraboo News Republic reports that 34-year-old Bradley Davis, of Hales Corners, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery. He's accused of punching the victim numerous times in the face until he passed out and fell to the floor and kicking him in the face while he was down.

Davis allegedly told police he was the victim of the hate crime and feared for his family's safety.

