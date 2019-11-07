Man convicted in death of 2-year-old

The man who shook a 2-year-old boy, causing his death, was convicted Thursday.

David Heiden, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced Jan. 21.

Four other charges were dismissed, according to the Clerk of Courts.

Police were called to a Two Rivers apartment in April, where Gilbert Grant II was not breathing. The child had multiple injuries, according to a police probable cause document.

Heiden said he spanked the victim, “then picked victim up by his sides with his hands around the victim’s torso and shook the victim with force while yelling at him to go to sleep,” the document states.

Also charged in the case are Rena Santiago -- the child’s mother -- and Bianca Bush. They both face physical abuse of a child charges for alleged abuse in the months leading up to the boy’s death.

Santiago told police of the repeated abuse, as she “admitted that over the past 8 months the victim has been hit by the defendant and her two roommates. (Santiago) admitted that she and the other roommates have hit the victim with their open hands, with a shoe, and with a belt repeatedly over the last several months. (Santiago) said she witnessed all of the physical discipline and approved of it.”

Santiago is scheduled to enter a plea Jan. 9. Bush returns to court Dec. 9 for a status conference.