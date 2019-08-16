Man convicted of 3 felonies for shooting near La Follette High School

A man awaits sentencing for a shooting near La Follette High School, after being convicted of three felonies, but not attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Instead in Dane County Court Friday , the jury found Duan Briggs guilty of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting last September.

NBC15 crews were on the scene moments after those shots rang out just two blocks from the school, on Linda Vista Road.

A 16-year-old was injured in that shooting.

Briggs' sentencing has not been scheduled.

