Man convicted of child sex assault will be placed near Stoughton

A man convicted in 1988 for sexual assault and again in 1993 for sexually assaulting a child will be placed in home in the Town of Dunkirk.

A community notification meeting will be held on Nov. 18 regarding Willie J. Wheeler’s placement. The home is located on Pleasant Hill Road in Dunkirk. Wheeler is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

The Nov. 18 meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Stoughton Fire Dept. community room. Authorities will be providing information about protective behaviors and personal safety. Wheeler is not wanted at this time and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the information is not intended to increase fear, but rather inform the public.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a core team evaluated the home and made decisions on the level of notification to the community. The Core Team will be present at the Nov. 18 meeting.