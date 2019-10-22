Man crashes vehicle into property, taken into custody with OWI

A man was taken into custody for his first OWI after crashing his vehicle into property on Monday afternoon in the Town of Beloit.

Peter A. Klinkhammer, 41, had driven his vehicle through his garage at 865 E. Welty Ave., continuing on through the backyards and colliding into the back of a house at 836 E. Club La. at 3:26 p.m., according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.

The residence was occupied at the time of the crash, however, no one was injured. Klinkhammer was taken into custody for his first offense of operating while intoxicated, before being released with court dates.

Damage to both properties is estimated to be in the thousands and sustained structural damage, according to the department.