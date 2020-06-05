Man dead after attempting to pass tractors towing farm equipment

A man is dead in Juneau County after a crash Thursday night.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight on State Highway 33 at Bass Road, a pickup truck attempted to pass two tractors towing farm equipment. That's when the truck crashed into one of the tractors.

The driver of the truck was taken to Gunderson St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro where he was pronounced dead. The drivers of the tractors were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the man who died is not being released until his family is notified.

