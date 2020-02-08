Man dead, woman injured after crashing car and becoming trapped inside

A Whitewater man is dead and another person injured after they lost control of their car, crashed and became trapped inside the car in Rock County Saturday.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the 8000 block of North County Road KK, just north of East State Road 59 in the Lima Township just before 8 a.m.

At the scene, deputies found the 65-year-old Whitewater man and a 64-year-old female passenger trapped inside.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man, and he was brought to a local hospital hospital, where he later died.

The passenger only suffered minor injuries.

At this time, the Sheriff's Office says it is believed that the driver "suffered a medical event" before the crash happened, according to a release.

After the medical event, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, leaving both people trapped inside, according to the Sheriff's Office.