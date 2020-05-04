Man dies 10 days after ATV crash in Juneau County

The man injured in an ATV accident in Juneau County last month has died, according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Arthur Vinopal died on Wednesday, April 29, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

On Sunday, April 19, someone called 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m. to report a downed power line near the intersection of Emerson Road and Noe Road in Lemonweir Township.

When deputies arrived they found Vinopal, the ATV’s driver, injured. He was taken by Med-Flight to the hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.