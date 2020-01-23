Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on their way to a cockfight

A man in India is dead after a fight with his rooster, on the way to a cockfight.

CNN reports that Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao, 50, was sliced in the neck with a blade tied to the rooster’s claw.

The father of three was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

Rao lived in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state. He was a regular at cockfights, and was on the way to one on Jan. 15 when his rooster tried to break free.

Cockfighting remains illegal in India, where it has been so since 1960.

According to Gauri Maulekhi, trustee for India’s People for Animals foundation:

“The offenses have been made very clear and explained to the district and state authorities, but they choose to turn a blind eye towards it. It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is (also) due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events,” Maulekhi said.

“I don’t think culture has anything to do with it — it is purely a money game and hysteria takes over, reason and logic just take a back seat such that neither the animal’s welfare nor the people’s welfare is enough to stop it,” according to Maulekhi.

