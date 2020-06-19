Man dies after being pulled from Fond du Lac River

Authorities say a 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River. Crews were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the man was trying to swim across when he was swept under.

A bystander jumped in to try and help the man but turned around due to the current.

WLUK-TV reports dive teams were in the water seven minutes after the call, searching for the man.

Just before 7 p.m., the man was recovered in critical condition and taken to a hospital. But he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police are investigating.